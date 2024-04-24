Ziggo Sport extends Serie A rights for five years

Dutch service provider VodafoneZiggo’s sports broadcaster, Ziggo Sport, has extended its partnership with Lega Serie A for five years. The deal means that the Dutch sports channel will have exclusive broadcasting rights for the Italian competition until 2029. In addition to Serie A, Ziggo Sport has also secured the broadcasting rights for Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana for a period of iuve years.

“The Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana are indispensable parts of Ziggo Sport’s extensive football offering. In addition to the Spanish LaLiga and the Belgian Pro League, Serie A is another important European competition that will also be shown exclusively on Ziggo Sport in the coming years. With this we once again show that we are the ‘Home of European Football’, where viewers and followers can continue to enjoy Juventus, AS Roma, Napoli, AC Milan and Internationale in the strong Italian competition for the next five years,” said Marcel Beerthuizen, director Ziggo Sport.

Serie A features a number of Dutch players, including Denzel Dumfries, Tijjani Reijnders, Stefan de Vrij, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon and Joshua Zirkzee.

Serie A matches can be followed weekly on Ziggo Sport on channel 14, the free sports channel for all Ziggo customers, via Ziggo GO and on Ziggo Sport Totaal.

In addition to the Serie A, Ziggo Sport also features coverage of the Spanish LaLiga and Copa del Rey, Belgian Jupiler Pro League and Croky Cup, French Ligue 1, English FA Cup, German DFB-Pokal, Portuguese Primeira Liga, Turkish Süper Lig and Scottish Premiership.

The UEFA National Team football (UEFA Nations League plus qualifying matches) and UEFA Champions League can also be seen on the channel, and from the summer of 2024, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League will be broadcast exclusively by Ziggo Sport.