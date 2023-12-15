Play strikes deal with SPI International’s Kino Polska

Polish service provider Play is to add channels expanding from Grupa Kino Polska, the Polish media outfit operated by Canal+-owned SPI International.

Starting in January, the operator’s service will include nine new channels, including five channels from SPI’s FilmBox package and the Kino TV film channel, as well as the documentary DocuBox HD, the FightBox HD sports channel and 4K service FunBox UHD.

The Grupa Kino Polska channels will be available to Play subscribers on a promotional basis within an open window from now until January 9, 2024.

FilmBox delivers five movie channels: FilmBox Premium HD, FilmBox Extra HD, FilmBox Family, FilmBox Action and FilmBox Arthouse, with an offer spanning Hollywood productions, European cinema, action films, family entertainment movies, and a selection of series from all over the world, as well as arthouse cinema and productions outside the mainstream.

Play TV users will also be able to watch movies and series on the Kino TV channel, offering a mix of popular films, fantasy films, dramas, comedies, horrors and series and miniseries.

The DocuBox HDchannel provides nature, popular science, historical and cultural programs and series. FightBox HD covers more than 30 combat sports disciplines, including fast-growing MMA events.

“We are pleased that, thanks to our cooperation with Kino Polska Group, more channels will be added to Play’s TV offer, expanding our TV service with a variety of high-quality programs. The rich library of movies, series, documentaries and sports content that will enrich our offer is perfectly in line with our strategy of providing customers with next-generation television. The best TV experience, top-notch entertainment and freedom of choice are the pillars of Play TV,” said Magdalena Zonko, head of the content acquisition and management team in Play.

“We are constantly expanding the distribution of our channels, allowing an even larger audience to choose the content we offer. We are pleased that channels from the Grupa Kino Polska portfolio are joining the offer of another major operator in the country. Introducing them to Play increases their accessibility and will allow both new and existing subscribers to access attractive and quality content. I am convinced that everyone will find something for themselves in our offer,” said Jacek Koskowski, director of sales and distribution at Grupa Kino Polska.