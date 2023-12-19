Spanish watchdog warns LaLiga not to exclude FTA broadcasters from auction

Spanish markets regulator the CNMC has called on football’s LaLiga not to exclude free-to-air TV broadcasters from its commercialisation of audiovisual rights to the Spanish First Division from the 2024-25 season.

The watchdog has published a series of recommendations on the conditions proposed by LaLiga to commercialise the rights after expressing concerns that some aspects of the current tender do not comply with Spanish law.

The tender for the First Division provides two lots that include five matches per match-day and one to three individual match-days with 10 matches for the seasons from 2024 to 2027.

The CNMC has called on the league not to include unjustified restrictions such as the exclusion of free-to-air broadcasters. It also wants to see greater transparency and limitations placed on the discretion of the league itself to set reserve prices and placing greater value on certain offers based on so-called technical-professional criteria.

The watchdog also wants to avoid any stipulations linked to advertising and promotion, and to restrict the auction to rights granted by the law.