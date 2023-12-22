RTL Deutschland bundles marketing and consumer products under Thorsten Braun

RTL Deutschland is bundling its brand and marketing, cross-media and consumer products divisions into one central division to be led by Thorsten Braun, former managing director of channel Super RTL and chief consumer products officer at RTL Deutschland.

Super RTL programming exec Oliver Schablitzki has meanwhile been named the new managing director of Super RTL, while Julian Weiss, former chief marketing officer at RTL Deutschland, is leaving the company at his own request to pursue new entrepreneurial challenges.

In his new role, Braun will be responsible for RTL Deutschland’s brand strategy, positioning and development, alongside integrated campaign conception and the implementation of all marketing activities across all target groups and platforms of RTL Deutschland’s brand portfolio.

He will also be responsible for the creation and strengthening of cross-media projects, alongside the licensing and merchandising business. RTL Deutschland’s portfolio comprises around 350 brands.

Stephan Schmitter, incoming CEO of RTL Deutschland, said: “In recent years, Thorsten Braun has systematically developed Super RTL while expanding children’s content across all platforms of RTL Deutschland. With his many years of experience in content, brand and marketing, he will successfully unite the brand and marketing, cross-media and consumer products divisions and drive the strategic expansion of the new division.

“As head of Nitro, RTL Up, Vox Up and others, Oliver Schablitzki has repeatedly proven his passion and flair for successful content in the past. I am delighted that as managing director of Super RTL, he is returning to the brand with which he started his career at RTL Deutschland. With him, the digital development of Super RTL and Toggo is in the very best hands.

“I would also like to sincerely thank Julian Weiss for the excellent cooperation and great commitment from the entire brand and marketing department. Julian has been instrumental in shaping and driving RTL Deutschland’s brand identity over the past few years. I wish him all the best and every success for his professional and personal future.”

Weiss said: “RTL is colourful. RTL is creativity, courage and entrepreneurial freedom. This mixture was my motivation to go the extra mile, along with the many great colleagues, teams and partners. Working with these people was a great pleasure and made this successful journey possible. Now I’m looking forward to something new and everything that’s still to come.”