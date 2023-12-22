Ofcom reveals most-complained-about shows

UK media regulator Ofcom has unveiled its list of most-complained about shows in 2023.

The overall number of complaints stood at 69,236, up on the 36,543 complaints recorded last year but down on the 173,132 recorded in 2021, when an edition of Good Morning Britain led the pack with over 50,000 complaints.

The most-complained about show this year was Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News, on 26 September with 8,867 complaints. Viewers objected to the misogynistic comments made by presenter Laurence Fox about journalist Ava Evans. Ofcom’s investigation of this programme is ongoing.

Number two on the list was King Charles III: The Coronation, on ITV1, on 6 May, generating 8,421 complaints. The majority of complaints related to a comment made by actress Adjoa Andoh during the live broadcast, which focused on the appearance of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Ofcom decided not to take action in this case, ruling that the comment was a personal observation which was part of a wide-ranging panel discussion which also touched on other diversity-related topics, and which contained a range of viewpoints.

Number three most-complained about show was Good Morning Britain, also on ITV1, on 17 October, with 2,391 complaints, relating to the presenter’s line of questioning towards MP Layla Moran, concerning the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Ofcom decided not to pursue this case.

Other complained-about shows on the top 10 list were Jeremy Vine, Channel 5, 13 March, Breakfast with Kay Burley, Sky News, 23 November, Lee Anderson’s Real World, GB News, 29 September, Breakfast with Kay Burley, Sky News, 10 October, Naked Education, Channel 4, 4 April, This Morning, ITV, 18 December, and Love Island, ITV2, 9 July.