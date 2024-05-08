Sky to debut new Sky Sports+ streamer with full EFL coverage

Sky in the UK is to launch a new sports streaming offering, Sky Sports+, that will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service Now and a revamped Sky Sports mobile app.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will offer a much broader range of sporting content via concurrent live streams, the mobile app and a dedicated new channel, at no extra cost to subscribers, according to Sky.

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription will have immediate access to Sky Sports+ across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and Now. As part of the Sky Sports+ launch, Now members will also be able to pause and rewind live sports content for the first time.

Sky is promising 50% more live sports coverage, with additional coverage from the EFL, both tennis tours and the men’s Super League.

Sky Sports+ will have the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, while a dedicated Sky Sports+ linear channel will showcase a selection of the best live sport, according to the pay TV broadcaster.

The launch of Sky Sports+ coincides with the start of a new long-term partnership with the English Football League (EFL), with over 1,000 EFL games a season featuring every team more than 20 times, and every Championship club on at least 24 occasions.

On the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season, Sky has committed to show every game from across all three divisions – the Championship, League One and League Two – streamed live, which it says will be a first in broadcasting history.

In addition to live sports, Sky Sports+ will give exclusive access to Sky’s sports documentaries, such as a forthcoming Darts documentary, two weeks before they are available elsewhere.

Live pause and rewind will be available on all concurrent streams, and the ‘Recap’ feature currently available for Premier League and Championship games will also be made available for EFL games shown on the Sky Sports+ linear channel.

The revamped Sky Sports app will meanwhile feature new personalisation features and an improved multi-sports scores section with fixtures, live scores and an extended view beyond the seven-day football calendar.

Jonathan Licht, managing director at Sky Sports, said: “Exceptional sport, covered in an innovative and compelling way, has been a big part of our history. With the introduction of Sky Sports+, we are now able to offer sport fans more choice and an even better experience when watching the live action, at no extra cost.

“For the first time, we will broadcast every game live from across the EFL on the opening weekend. It’s going to be a huge moment for football fans up and down the country and is a fitting way to kick off our ground-breaking new partnership with the EFL. And this is just the beginning; Sky Sports+ unlocks the potential for us to keep evolving and finding new ways to deliver brilliant sport to our customers.”