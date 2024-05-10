Channel 4 hails record streaming month

UK broadcaster Channel 4 streaming viewing grew 22% year-on-year in April – with a total of 6.5 billion viewer minutes – according to data from audience research outfit Barb.

The new figures show viewing among 16-34s was up 15% year on year to 1.7 billion viewer minutes, with Channel 4 claiming that its streaming now reaches more young viewers (16-34) than any other commercially funded broadcaster

High-rating shows with streamers in April included The Underdog: Josh must win, which attracted 101 million viewer minutes in April,. Other new hits included Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue (53 million viewer minutes), Big Mood (49 million viewer minutes) and Murder Case: the Digital Detectives (64 million viewer minutes).

Channel 4 said it had seen a 17% jump year on year in the proportion of total viewing via streaming among all viewers, and, a 29% boost year on year among 16-34s.

The data follows March’s record month, Channel 4’s biggest streaming month since BARB started recording in November 2021.

Ian Katz, chief content officer, Channel 4, said: “We are delighted to see the continued growth in streaming of Channel 4 shows, fuelled by our unique blend of returning favourites and noisy new shows. As we continue to implement out Fast Forward strategy, viewers can look forward to more of the kind of shows we know they love to stream, from must watch drama and comedy to agenda-setting documentaries, eye-popping reality and some of the biggest hits from overseas.”