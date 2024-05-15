WBD’s Hispanic arm to launch 10 new FAST channels

Warner Bros. Discovery’s domestic US Hispanic programming arm, WBD USH, has announced plans for 10 new Hispanic FAST channels during its ‘Más’ Hispanic 2024-2025 advertising upfront.

WBD said that the strategic expansion aims to increase the digital footprint of WBD USH, enhancing content offerings and advertising opportunities.

WBD USH’s strategic rollout of its new FAST channels, set to launch by the end of this year, will tap its libraries to populate FAST platform offerings with thousands of hours of content. Scheduled in two phases, the initiative aims to enhance viewer engagement and diversify streaming options for US Hispanic audiences, the company said.

Upcoming shows for Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Hispanic brands include: Mexicánicos: 10th Anniversary, Naked and Afraid S10, and Shark Week for Discovery en Español; Celebrity IOU S5, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way S5, and My 600lb Life S10 for Discovery Familia; and House Hunters, Girls Meet Farm S8 and The Great Food Truck Race S9 for Hogar de HGTV.

WBD USH said it achieved an over 40% increase in primetime viewer impressions among adults 25 to 54 last year, citing Nielsen.

WBD recently integrated news channel CNN en Español into the WBD USH portfolio. WBD USH said t4hat CNN en Español, along with Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, and Hogar de HGTV, strengthens WBD USH content offerings and also provides a robust platform for advertisers targeting the Hispanic market.

“Embracing the theme ‘Más’, we are thrilled to roll out a set of FAST channels that reflect the rich diversity of the Hispanic community. This expansion into the FAST space is an ideal extension of our digital offerings, creating unparalleled opportunities for advertisers to connect with this vital audience through fresh, engaging, and accessible content,” said David Tardio, vice president of advertising sales at WBD USH.

“With the introduction of our upcoming slate—meticulously curated to celebrate and elevate Hispanic heritage—we will be bringing fresh narratives, pioneering reality shows, and captivating documentaries that strike a chord with our diverse viewers. With ‘Más,’ we are not just expanding our content lineup; we are reshaping how stories are told in our community, ensuring that every voice can be heard, and every story can be shared,”said Hortensia Quadreny, vice president of programming, USH.