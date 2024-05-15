discovery+ to stream Champions League finals for free

Melissa Kasule     15th May 2024

The leading top-tier European football competition UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League finals will be shown on Warner Bros. Discovery streamer discovery+ to viewers for free.

UEFA Champions League discovery+

(Source: TNT Sports / Credit: Getty Images)

The WBD pay TV outfit TNT Sports which has exclusive rights to the Champions League, will deliver a week of build-up programming in the run up to the final taking place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

The 2024 UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League finals will be available to football fans for free on discovery+, along with expert analysis of the games.

Kicking off with the Europa League final is German team Bayer Leverkusen who will take on Italy’s Atalanta at the Dublin Arena.

The following week, Greek club Olympiacos will play Italian team Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on May 29.

While, the Champions League final will see Germany’s Borussia Dortmund go face to face with Spain’s Real Madrid on June 1.

Discovery Europa League UEFA Champions League UEFA Europa Conference League Warner Bros. Discovery

