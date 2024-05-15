The leading top-tier European football competition UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League finals will be shown on Warner Bros. Discovery streamer discovery+ to viewers for free.

The WBD pay TV outfit TNT Sports which has exclusive rights to the Champions League, will deliver a week of build-up programming in the run up to the final taking place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

