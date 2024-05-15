discovery+ to stream Champions League finals for free
The leading top-tier European football competition UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League finals will be shown on Warner Bros. Discovery streamer discovery+ to viewers for free.
The WBD pay TV outfit TNT Sports which has exclusive rights to the Champions League, will deliver a week of build-up programming in the run up to the final taking place at the Wembley Stadium in London.
The 2024 UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League finals will be available to football fans for free on discovery+, along with expert analysis of the games.
Kicking off with the Europa League final is German team Bayer Leverkusen who will take on Italy’s Atalanta at the Dublin Arena.
The following week, Greek club Olympiacos will play Italian team Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on May 29.
While, the Champions League final will see Germany’s Borussia Dortmund go face to face with Spain’s Real Madrid on June 1.
Intelligence
-
DTVE Industry Survey 2024 – 500 leads guaranteed with sponsorship
-
Know the best practices for Audience Engagement
-
The Evolving Path to Profitability: Optimizing ARPU through Effective Subscriber Management
-
DTVE Autumn Survey 2023 – Sponsorship Opportunities
-
Webinar | How to build an award-winning TV platform
-
Webinar | Tales from the FAST Frontline