WBD unveils Max European launch marketing campaign

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled its European launch marketing campaign for new combined streamer Max ahead of its launch in its first European countries in one week.

Through the campaign, consumers across 20 countries in the Nordics, Iberia and Central and Eastern Europe will get a first look and feel of the Max brand and the content on offer, including recent movie Dune: Part Two, which will be available to watch on the service on launch day.

According to WBD, its campaign starts with an ‘anthem TV spot’, taking viewers on an immersive journey through various worlds, as if travelling through different Max content such as House of the Dragon, Discovery’s nature content, swimming (highlighting coverage of the forthcoming Olympic Games in Paris), Harry Potter, Dune: Part Two and 90 Day Fiancé.

According to the company, its advert was built in a modular fashion, allowing for the various markets launching Max in the region to showcase locally produced titles based on the offering in each country (with title availability also varying by country).

The campaign also includes out of home and digital creative, featuring messages partnered with anticipated content from the Warner Bros. Discovery slate. An advert for House of the Dragon S2 states ‘Where Rivalries Unite Us’, while one for Dune: Part Two has the line ‘Where Blockbusters Transport You’.

each market will rollout out a localised version of the campaign. In Norway, known talent from the country will take viewers on a comedic walk through the new product, detailing its name and hinting at some of the shows they’re looking forward to watching on Max.

Max launches in Iberia, Nordics and countries in Central and Eastern Europe on May 21, with further launches in France, Netherlands, Poland and Belgium on June 11.

Rebecca Rormark, SVP Marketing, streaming EMEA at Warner Bros. Discovery said: “Delivering the creative campaign for the launch of Max in Europe is an incredibly proud and important moment. The European launch marks the start of a very exciting global journey. It also builds on our long heritage in Europe, bringing together an incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment from our services and networks, all in one place. We have captured this by creating, developing and producing a hero TV spot inspired by how our content makes you feel differently as part of broad and strategic pan-EMEA campaign that epitomises everything Max stands for and brings the brand to life.”