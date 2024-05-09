TIM boosts sports content with new WBD deal

Telecom Italia (TIM) and Warner Bros. Discovery have struck an agreement that will see, via discovery+, all sports content from the entire Eurosport line-up made available on TimVision, as well as live and on-demand entertainment from two channels new to the platform, Warner TV and CNN International.

TIM and Warner Bros. Discovery have renewed their existing carriage agreement, meaning TimVision customers will be able to watch all discovery+ and Eurosport sports content as part of their subscription, as well as the full entertainment line-up, with two new channels: Warner TV and CNN International.

TimVision will be able to offer comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with 14 channels and more than 2,000 hours of live and on-demand coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2,with a further eight Eurosport channels dedicated to the event – one of which will be available in 4K on the TimVision Box – and a further four Eurosport extra channels.

TIM will enable customers to watch up to four Olympic events simultaneously on the TimVision app and website, thanks to its Multilive feature.

The deal also brings TimVision subscribers coverage of the Roland-Garros and the upcoming Australian Open tennis championships, including in 4k.

Other sports content coming TimVision’s way include cycling’s Grand Tours (Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta as well as all the Classics), LBA basketball, winter sports and motor sports.

Daily clips and highlights from Eurosport News will be available on TimVision.

WBD’s live and on-demand catalogue is also available on TimVision, including the channels Nove, Real Time, D-Max, HGTV, Giallo, Food Network, MotorTrend, K2 and Frisbee, as well as the two new channels Warner TV and CNN International.

All TimVision customers will be able to watch on-demand, free of commercial breaks, shows such as Che tempo che fa, Fratelli di Crozza, Casa a prima vista, Cash or Trash, Matrimonio a prima vista and Primo appuntamento.

“With this new agreement, we are further strengthening TimVision’s position as the leading video streaming hub in the Italian market. TimVision customers will be able to watch the most prestigious national and international sporting events on Eurosport, included in their subscription plan, as well as the most popular shows from the Discovery channels’ extensive entertainment line-up. With this agreement, we continue the TIM Group’s strategy to create the first Italian ‘customer platform’ of quality services and content for our customers, leveraging the strength of our brand and our sales channels,” said Andrea Rossini, chief consumer, small & medium and mobile wholesale market officer at TIM.

“We are delighted to extend and strengthen our agreement with a strategic partner such as TIM, thanks to which our extensive entertainment and sports content line-up reaches an increasingly broad and engaged audience. The Olympic Games Paris 2024 are an epic moment in the collective imagination, the sporting event par excellence, and being able to count on TimVision’s distribution once again guarantees our athletes the stage and visibility they deserve. In addition to all other sports content, the new agreement also includes programming from two key brands in the Warner Bros. Discovery galaxy: Warner TV and CNN International,” said Angel Yllera, VP of TV licensing, affiliate sales and digital distribution at Warner Bros. Discovery Southern Europe.