Canal+ to launch new Ciné+ OCS offering

French pay TV operator Canal+ is to follow up its acquisition of Orange’s pay TV service OCS by launching a new bouquet of channels and on-demand services, Ciné+ OCS, on July 3.

The new offering will incorporate what Canal+ says is the best of the OCS offering with its Ciné+ service. Ciné+ OCS will be available via Canal+ but also direct via distribution partners.

The offering will comprise six channels and an on-demand service that includes access to films distributed exclusively six months after their theatrical release.

It will also include French and international exclusive series, and OCS Signature productions.

The channels on offer include: OCS, a flagship offering with films available six months after their theatrical release, and French and international series; Ciné+Frisson, a movie channel including blockbusters, thrillers, horror movies and popular franchises; Ciné+Émotion, a channel focusing on romantic drama films and romantic comedies; Ciné+Family, a channel focusing on family films, popular comedies, animation and kids content; Ciné+Festival, focusing on independent movies and world cinema; and Ciné+Classic, providing access to cult and classic French, America and European films from the 1930s to the 1990s.

Films and series available from the launch of the offering will include Les Trois Mousquetaires : Milady, Revoir Paris, Novembre, Scream VI, Donjons & Dragons : L’Honneur des voleurs, Babylon, Hokusai, Black Adam, Mon crime, De grandes espérances, Bernadette, 10 jours encore sans maman, and Notre tout petit petit marriage along with series Twisted Metal season 1, The Walking Dead : Dead City, Sentinelles – Ukraine, Alex Rider season 3, Extra and Toutouyoutou season 2.