Deutsche Telekom grows ‘ever more popular’ Magenta TV

Deutsche Telekom added 73,000 Magenta TV customers in Germany in the quarter to March, with the operator hailing growth of the “ever more popular” service.

Telekom had 4.4 million TV customers in Germany at the end of March, up 5.5% year on year and up from 4.327 million at the end of December.

The telco’s overall broadband base in Germany was up 1.8% to 15.293 million.

Almost 1.1 million customers are now using FTTH from Telekom in Germany. Net adds reached 93,000 in the first three months of 2024, up from 65,000 in the prior-year period.

The number of new customers with an FTTH line has also gained momentum over the 12-month period: while 209,000 net adds were recorded between April 1, 2022 and the end of March 2023, this figure rose to 322,000 over the subsequent 12 months, according to the operator.

Telekom’s aim for the 2024 full year is to reach 450,000 adds. Broadband net adds totaled 39,000 in the first quarter.

In the German domestic operating segment, total revenue rose to €6.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.6%. At the same time, adjusted EBITDAaL grew 3.5% to €2.6 billion.

In Europe outside Germany, meanwhile, Telekom’s TV base grew by 28,000 overall to reach 4.3 million.

The Europe mobile contract base increased by 184,000 in the quarter to 27.4 million. The number of broadband lines reached 7.0 million, 57,000 more than three months earlier.

Telekom’s overall net revenue for the quarter was €27.9 billion, up 0.4%, while adjusted EBITDAaL was up 5.1% to €10.473 billion.