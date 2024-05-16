Telia adds Prime Video to Telia Play offering in Norway

Nordic telecommunications provider Telia is to offer Amazon Prime Video to its Telia Play customers in Norway.

Customers will be able to opt in to Prime Video through Telia’s points system, where for 30 TV points customers can get access to the streaming giant directly in Telia Play via the app or the remote control.

Through the partnership, Telia will become the first distributor to include Prime Video to its offering in Norway.

Prime Video’s current slate of Amazon Originals include Fallout, Road House, LOL, The Boys and Girls of Oslo.

“We continuously work to offer our customers the best streaming and TV experience, and hope that Prime Video with its fantastic content will be well received,” said Pål Rune Kaalen, head of the private market at Telia.

He added, “as a Telia Play customer, you always have TV points included in your offer, and the points can be used to freely select the content you want, says Kaalen. – Via the app or the remote control, you can switch from HBO Max to Viaplay, to Netflix, to Prime Video, and the changes take place immediately. It doesn’t get any easier and better, and you save money at the same time.”