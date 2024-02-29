Norlys gets green light for Telia Danmark acquisition

Denmark’s competition watchdog, the Competition Council, has approved energy and telecoms group Norlys’s acqusitioin of Telia Danmark, the Swedish telco’s Danish operation.

The green light means that Norlys now take the final steps to complete the purchase of the operator.

The approval comes after Norlys signed an agreement with Telia Company in September for the purchase of Telia’s Danish business, which includes approximately 1.9 million customer relationships and a 50% ownership of Denmark’s largest mobile network, the TT network.

“Now only a formal transformation of the Telia business under company law is pending. We expect to take over the keys at the beginning of April, and then we will be ready to tell you more about the concrete plans,” said Ulf Lund, director of stakeholder relations at Norlys.

The approval for the deal came after the regulator pushed back approval in December to launch a further probe.

At the end of September, Norlys’ board of representatives approved the company’s decision to buy Telia Danmark, an acquisition that will give its telecom arm a mobile play, enabling it to offer a full range of multi-play service to compete with the likes of Nuuday.

Norlys, which owns the former Stofa cable operator network as well as its own fibre networks, aims to use the acquisition to create a competitor in mobile and fixed telecoms with national scale.