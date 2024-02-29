Digi grows RGU base, including pay TV

Romanian and international service provider Digi grew its revenue-generating unit base in each of is markets in the forth quarter, taking its total to 23.9 million RGUs, up 15% year-on-year.

Growth included pay TV, where Digi saw 5% growth in Romania, its domestic market, to 5.7 million subs. Mobile subs in the country were up 18% to 5.8 million, while broadband subscribers increased by 9% to 4.6 million. Even fixed telephony grew by 9% to 16.9 million.

Fixed phone, mobile and broadband RGUs in Spain grew by 32% to reach 6.5 million, with the fixed base growing by 63% to 1.4 million.

In Italy, the company’s mobile base increased by 16% to 420,000.

The company grew revenues by 13% year-on-year in Q4 2023, reaching €451.6 million, contributing to preliminary full-year consolidated revenues of €1.69 billion, up 13% compared to 2022.

EBITDA adjusted for Q4 increased by 21% compared to the 2022 result, reaching €162.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, was €141.4 million, up 24%.

Growth plans

CEO Serghei Bulgac said that the company panned to drive organic growth in Romania across its service portfolio in 2024, while in Spain the acquisition of new spectrum and the launch of 5G would boost growth. Digi is also planning an entry into the Portuguese and Belgian mobile markets.

“Digi Communications experienced remarkable growth in 2023. Our core markets, Romania and Spain, continued to be highly competitive last year, but this did not impact negatively on our growth rates. In Romania, our most dynamic segment, mobile telecommunications services, registered an 18% increase in RGUs. In Spain, we increased our fixed internet user base by 63% to 1.4 million customers. We are also leaders in net mobile portability in both countries. We are pleased with the progress made and grateful for the opportunity to serve these dynamic markets,” said Bulgac.

“The European telecommunications landscape is constantly changing, but Digi remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver superior services at competitive prices. The financial results we present to our shareholders today highlight our ability to meet consumer demands even in highly competitive environments.”