Telia Norway taps Synamedia to cut cost of cloud TV

Telia Norway is deploying technology from Synamedia to cut the cost of using the cloud for its time-shift TV and cloud digital video recorder cDVR services.

Developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Synamedia said that the new technology cut the cost of time-shift and cDVR services by up to 95%.

Telia went live with Synamedia’s cDVR recording technology in Q3 2023 using a hybrid cloud model that includes AWS for common copy recordings. It also deployed Synamedia’s time-shift services for more than 200 channels in September 2023, using a hybrid mixture of on-premises and cloud services for control of live content, including restart and catch-up.

Stein Ivar Nilsen, video acquisition and distribution manager at Telia, said, “The combination of cloud expertise and technologies from Synamedia and AWS is formidable. With the development of these new optimisation technologies, the team went far beyond our expectations to deliver results that don’t just simply illustrate how we are a trailblazer but will be the envy of the TV sector.”

Elke Hungenaert, VP of product management at Synamedia, said, “With this innovation we have overcome one of our customers’ persistent obstacles to running cDVR workloads in the cloud – the cost. Using their creativity and technical expertise, our team of world-class engineers worked with AWS to develop a completely new way to compress data when sending video to and from the cloud. We expect many operators to adopt this technology in 2024 and benefit from huge savings in their cloud costs.”