ThinkAnalytics hires AWS alum Josh Wiggins

Technology outfit ThinkAnalytics has hired Josh Wiggins as SVP of business development, strategy, and partnerships.

Wiggins most recently served at AWS where he was global industry sales leader for the media & entertainment business unit. There he led a strategic sales initiative, utilising industry specialists to create and launch new opportunities for AWS commercial sales teams, aligning with an overarching industry-focused growth strategy.

In the new role, Wiggins will spearhead ThinkAnalytics’ go-to-market strategy and business development across both direct business and partnerships. his appointment follows the recent hires of of Marc Aldrich, Worldwide CEO, Roger Sherwood as SVP of professional services and Andrew Read VP of European Sales.

Aldrich, said, “Josh has a unique insight into the challenges and opportunities facing video service providers and publishers today, with an expertise in monetizing content and building partnerships with major tech platforms. Using his deep understanding about the latest AI use cases, Josh will lead our customer engagements with initiatives that turn viewer behavior insights into personalized user experiences and target ads that build engagement and revenues.”

Wiggins, said, “ThinkAnalytics has a unique position in the market and a strong vision for the future across its Think360 Content Discovery and ThinkAdvertising solutions. ThinkAnalytics’ two decades of experience and tenured team working with metadata, AI/ML has set them up perfectly for the next phase of company growth, as it embraces the disruption and opportunities provided by GenAI.”