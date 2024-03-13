Quickplay & STC to launch Saudi short-form video platform

Cloud-based OTT technology company, Quickplay, has collaborated with Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Google Cloud to launch a short-form video content platform in the Saudi market.

Designed in mind to rival platforms such as TikTok, Bits will cater to a tech-savvy audience, said the company. The platform’s AI capabilities will have an enhanced personalisation and recommendations, intended to provide consumers with relevant user-generated content (UGC) that drives user engagement and creates new opportunities for brands and advertisers to engage their target consumers.

The agreement aimed to meet the needs of to the rapidly-developing Saudi market, marks Quickplay’s expansion into EMEA.

“Bits is more than a platform; it’s a gateway to a new era of digital engagement and content consumption,” said Badr Almanshould, STC Play, head, “The combination of Quickplay’s platform and digital transformation expertise and the power of Google Cloud is helping us take our content offerings to new heights that will drive audience engagement and satisfaction.”

“The launch of Bits is a transformative moment for digital content delivery in the Middle East,” said Wim Ponnet, president, EMEA of Quickplay. “Saudi Telecom’s passion for innovation, coupled with Google Cloud’s new region in Saudi Arabia, which bring high-performance, low-latency services, and the utilization of our cloud-native and AI-enabled technology, are paving the way for groundbreaking video experiences in MENA and beyond.”

“The collaboration between Quickplay and Saudi Telecom Company represents a new chapter in digital content delivery in the Middle East,” said Bader Almadi, general manager, Saudi Arabia, Google Cloud. “We look forward to helping Quickplay’s customers in the Middle East achieve their objectives as Quickplay continues to prove that they have the commitment to drive positive results for the media industry in the region.”