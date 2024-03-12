Titan OS integrates raft of FAST services

Independent smart TV OS provider Titan OS has announced partnerships with a number of FAST media networks to expand its channel lineup.

The raft of partnerships includes Euronews, Bloomberg TV, Red Bull TV, CHILI, FUNKE Digital, Blue Ant Media, Insight TV, and Love TV Channels, among others.

Titan OS said it was integrating the FAST offerings with its operating system, with channels featuring on the OS homepage and audiences able to access them with a single click on a dedicated button on the remote control.

The company said the move to integrate a range of FAST offerings would pave the way for other future developments, such as the potential for more relevant personalised content recommendations for viewers and better cut-through of advertising tailored to specific viewer preferences.

Through a partnership with TP Vision, the company responsible for the design, manufacturing, marketing and sales of Philips branded TVs, Titan OS powers Philips and AOC’s Linux 2024 Smart TVs across Europe and will be progressively rolled out to earlier models via an automatic software update. It will also be the operating system on JVC Smart TVs in the UK throughout 2024.

“By presenting FAST and broadcast channels together, we are taking steps to improve the viewer search experience – something that will become increasingly important to the entire industry as the dramatic increase in adoption of CTVs across Europe continues. The easier content discovery is, the more effective monetisation options there are for content providers and manufacturers, and the better cut-through opportunities there are for advertisers,” said Lucas Llop, VP Advertising at Titan OS.