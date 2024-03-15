Deltatre appoints Alex Gruber as chief product officer

Sports-oriented streaming tech provider, Deltatre, has recruited Alex Gruber as its chief product officer.

Gruber’s career spans more than 25 years, most recently serving as VP of product management at public safety software company, Carbyne.

In his new role, Gruber will be based in the US reporting to chief executive officer, Andrea Marini. He will be tasked with overseeing the delivery of the company’s suite of products, which includes video experience platform – DIVA, user experience application platform – AXIS, publishing platform – Forge, and integrated streaming platform – D3 VOLT.

Whilst at Carbyne since 2021, Gruber was responsible for leading product operations for three years. Previously, he was also VP of product management at Vonage, part of Ericsson, and as director of product at healthcare startup, SigmaCare.

Commenting on the appointment, Gruber said: “Deltatre’s products power some of the world’s most popular streaming services and have changed the way audiences engage with and consume video and digital content. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining the business, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the Executive and Product teams as we help to take our products to the next level.”

Marini said: “Alex is an incredibly important addition to the team at Deltatre, and his vision will be pivotal in driving our products forward as we look to expand their reach across the media and entertainment industry.”