Net Insight launches live media solution Nimbra Connect iT

Technology company, Net Insight, is launching Nimbra Connect iT, a live media solution designed to transform live internet transport workflows for small to medium networks.

Nimbra Connect iT is engineered for ease of deployment and simplified maintenance, so that users can quickly integrate the platform into their existing infrastructure and start managing content delivery effectively, according to the company.

The new tool joins Net Insight’s cloud transport offering currently incorporating Nimbra Edge, to cater to both small-scale and large-scale networks. It also allows for an easy entry into the cloud market, starting with as few as two modules

Powered by an Open API, the company said Nimbra Connect iT’s integration capability ensures seamless harmony with a variety of systems and tools. This facilitates a streamlined and efficient workflow, that is expected to reduce the operational complexities typically associated with media operations.

The solution also provides tools and features to enable users to expand their audience reach and explore new revenue opportunities.

“Our goal with Nimbra Connect iT was to simplify the complexity of live internet transport, enabling creators and broadcasters to deliver content seamlessly while expanding their global reach,” said Christer Bohm, VP product management at Net Insight. “This platform reflects our commitment to innovation and customer success, ensuring streamlined operations and growth without any technical challenges.”