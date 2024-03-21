Endeavour Streaming powers FIS streaming service

Endeavour Streaming has been tapped by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) to deliver its global integrated streaming solution, FIS TV.

According to the winter sport organisation, FIS TV which launched in August has streamed over 38,000 hours of content, including FIS World Cup competitions and FIS Junior World Ski Championships.

The sports streamer is powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform, an end-to-end streaming solution that enables clubs and rightsholders to build upon and deliver direct-to-consumer streaming experiences.

Endeavor Streaming’s technology has been leveraged by leading sport clubs and leagues, including EuroLeague, WNBA, Tottenham Hotspur FC, World Rugby, Union of European Football Association (UEFA), and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

FIS TV is set to launch across Apple TV and Android TV devices ahead of the FIS Alpine World Cup Finals.

The OTT platform is available for free in markets which don’t have an existing broadcast partner with the sports body.

Benjamin Stoll, digital & innovation director at FIS, added “We have chosen to work with Endeavor Streaming in the context of our digital strategy and will work together on the next generation of content experiences in order to delight global snow sports fans as well as the FIS family.”

Pete Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor Streaming said “FIS is home to the world’s premium skiing and snowboarding competitions. Our partnership is providing seamless access to the sport and helping to bring FIS’ competitions to as many fans around the world, in the best way possible. We’re excited to help the organization deepen its engagement with its global audience, through greater access to live coverage and enhanced viewing experiences.”