TNA Wrestling taps Endeavor Streaming for new TNA+ streamer

Anthem Sports-owned TNA Wrestling (formerly IMPACT Wrestling) has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to deliver a revamped global, on-demand streaming service, TNA+, with the service to launch on Friday, January 5.

As part of a multi-year deal, Endeavor Streaming will power the new TNA+ app to deliver the service to fans across top streaming platforms, as well as mobile and connected devices.

The TNA+ app is relaunching with a new look, as well as expanded options and increased functionality, according to Endeavor Streaming. Users can stream the company’s flagship weekly TV show and tune into pay-per-view events, view TNA’s full archive, get exclusive original content and wrestler-created series, and also potentially interact with some of TNA’s stars.

TNA+ will be available at TNAWrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow.

Subscribers will have the choice of a Special Attraction membership tier that features access to the full TNA/IMPACT Wrestling library and all TNA+ special PPV programming other than four tentpole annual events offered at a price of US$9.99 monthly or US$95.99 per year, and a World Championship membership tier that includes the Special Attraction tier, plus the tentpole PPV events, offered at a price of US$219.99 per year.

“This is truly an incredible opportunity for us as we forge into an exciting new chapter of the TNA legacy. We are proud to partner with Endeavor Streaming on this initiative, and we look forward to continuing to provide our fans with the absolute best in new, classic and exclusive professional wrestling content, available to them anywhere, anytime, on their favorite devices, when TNA+ launches on January 5,” said TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore.

Pete Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor Streaming said, “Wrestling fans are some of the most passionate in the world of sports and entertainment and TNA+ is the perfect ‘always-on’ personalised OTT service to help TNA build a deeper relationship with its global audience. We’re looking forward to working with TNA to deliver the best streaming experience for wrestling fans.”