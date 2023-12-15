Eurosport+ to stream padel’s Hexagon Cup

The Hexagon Cup, a new tournament for the fast-growing sport of padel, taking place in February 2024, is to be broadcast on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Eurosport, with streaming on the Eurosport App and discovery+ across 10 markets.

The overall deal will see the event reach 64 markets across Europe and Asia and a household audience of 160 million people, which Eurosport says will help cement the Hexagon Cup’s status as an important event in the world of racquet sports.

discovery+ will stream the competitoin in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK and Ireland.

Padel fans can will therefore be able to stream the round robin qualifying and Finals across Europe excluding host country Spain, with linear coverage of the men’s and women’s final on a delayed basis on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Asia. A tournament review show will also be aired following the tournament.

The Hexagon Cup features the participation of celebrity teams including the the Rafa Nadal Academy powered by Richard Mille team, RL9 by the Barcelona FC footballer Robert Lewandowski, Team AD/vantage by tennis player Andy Murray, ElevenEleven Team USA, owned by US actress Eva Longoria, Team Bella Puerto Rico, owned by Puerto Rican businessmen María Esteve and Carlos López-Lay, and a fan-led Hexagon Cup team.

For its first event, the Hexagon Cup will take place in Spain’s Madrid Arena from January 31 to February 4. During the tournament itself, the six teams will be divided into two qualifying groups and compete in a series of head-to-head matchups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the finals.

“We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery for the broadcast of the Hexagon Cup. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for the Hexagon Cup and padel as a whole. Warner Bros. Discovery’s extensive reach and commitment to delivering high-quality sports content provides a fantastic opportunity for both seasoned fans and newcomers to engage with the sport we love,” said Simon Freer, chairman of Hexagon Cup.

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “We have a strong track record of growing sports and bringing them to new audiences by providing our viewers with the most varied and localised premium live sports anywhere. We’re pleased further expand this offer for fans across Europe and Asia by adding one of the world’s fastest growing sports to our portfolio.”