Movistar Plus+ to add SkyShowtime to TV offering

Spain’s telco Telefónica has launched European streaming service SkyShowtime to its TV service Movistar Plus+.

Starting next year, SkyShowtime’s international and Spanish-language series as well as recent theatrical releases from Paramount and Universal, will be included in the Ficción miMovistar package. Content will be integrated as part of the platform’s main navigation and available on-demand.

Under the deal, a new dedicated SkyShowtime linear channel will launch featuring newly released films, and series.

According to SkyShowtime, Movistar Plus+ become the first Spanish operator to launch the Comcast and Paramount joint venture.

SkyShowtime is home to brands such as Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock, as well as SkyShowtime’s original series.

The streamer is also behind Spanish-language productions such as Poker Face, Fleeting Lies, Fleeting Lies, Bosé, The Invisible Ladies, The Envoys and Por H o Por B. Other titles joining Movistar Plus+ includes Yellowstone, 1923, Tulsa King, and Special Ops: Lioness.

Cristina Burzako, CEO of Movistar Plus+, said: “We are very happy with this agreement; on one hand, we welcome an international platform with high value and quality content, with a large number of attractive titles for our clients, which will be added to our integrated offer. On the other, we will be able to incorporate the new contents in a more accessible and intuitive way for our customers.”

Monty Sarhan, CEO of SkyShowtime, added: “This is a momentous deal for both Movistar Plus+ and SkyShowtime and we are proud to be bringing our amazing entertainment to even more subscribers in Spain. Our agreement demonstrates the importance and strength of partnerships and how we can work together to drive value for our respective businesses.”