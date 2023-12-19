Movistar Plus+ secures new deal with Disney

Telefónica-owned streaming and pay TV service Movistar Plus+ has renewed its agreement with The Walt Disney Company, ensuring the continued presence of streamer Disney+ on its service as well as the supply of a raft of channels to its offering.

Movistar Plus+ will also continue to be the exclusive Spanish home of coverage of the Oscar ceremony, which it has aired exclusively for over a decade.

In addition to Disney+, the deal covers channels Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Baby TV.

The agreement with Disney means that Movistar Plus+ subscribers will continue to be able to watch series including 911, FBI Most Wanted and Genius: Martin Luther King on National Geographic, as well as Nat Geo Wild documentaries and kids programming on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Baby TV.

From last week, Disney+ has been available to all subscribers who sign up to Movistar Plus+’s new Pack Disney+, available on promotional terms to customers of its Ficción MiMovistar offering.

The Pack Disney+ gives users the ability to watch originals such as The Bear on FX and Hulu original Only Murders in the Building, along with the likes of Grey’s Anatomy.

Disney+ will this month premier movies including Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny along with Spanish special Isabel Preysler: Mi Navidad, the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the latest season of The Simpsons. Forthcoming shows include The Creator and Spanish original Cristóbal Balenciaga.