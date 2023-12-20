Amazon to launch MGM+ in Latin America following Lionsgate deal

Amazon is to launch streamer MGM+ in Latin America early next year after striking a new content licensing deal with studio Lionsgate.

News of the rollout of MGM+ follows Lionsgate’s decision last year to pull its Lionsgate+ streamer from the Latin American market (as well as the UK market).

The studio’s boss Jon Feltheimer said in August that Lionsgate had been “approached by a key distributor in Latin America” that would enable it to exit the market via “a favourable agreement”, without identifying the distributor partner.

Amazon said its deal will bring new Lionsgate and Starz programming to MGM+ for the Latin American market, with the streamer, giving customers access to additional series and movies at no extra cost to their current MGM+ subscription.

Current subscribers to the legacy Lionsgate+ service who joined via Prime Video Channels in Brazil and Mexico will now get access to the MGM service beginning in January.

At some point early next year, the MGM service will be rebranded to MGM+ across Latin America to align with the recent rebrand in the EU and US,

MGM+ in Latin America will become the exclusive home to Lionsgate and Starz series including Power, Power Book I-IV, Black Mafia Family, The Serpent Queen, and Spartacus. Additionally, the MGM+ service will become the home to blockbuster movie franchises The Hunger Games, Kill Bill, Saw, Twilight, the films of Tyler Perry, and legacy series including Mad Men, Nashville, and Weeds.

“The expansion of MGM+ in the Latin American market further cements Amazon’s commitment to invest in and grow the MGM+ brand, and to enhance the subscriber experience. We look forward to expanding our reach by introducing an extensive library of hit TV series from the popular Power and Black Mafia Family franchises to a rich catalogue of films, including The Hunger Games and John Wick to additional audiences worldwide,” said Chris Brearton, vice president, Prime Video Studios corporate strategy.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with MGM+ to bring beloved films and television series to the service in Latin America. With the addition of the Latin American market, Lionsgate and Starz content will now be available to MGM+ viewers in 24 countries around the world,” said Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution.