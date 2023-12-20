Netflix gains ground over YouTube as Polish viewing time increases

Last month viewers in Poland spent on average four hours and nine minutes in front of their TV screens, some 17 minutes more per day than in October, according to the latest statistics from Nielsen’s The Gauge.

On a month-over-month basis, traditional TV viewing increased by 7% and streaming increased 6%.

On TV channels, the Polish presidential address and the Poland-Czech Republic football match in the European Championship qualifiers had the largest viewerships in November.

In streaming, Netflix’s viewership increased by 15% during the month, allowing the platform to overtake YouTube (whose viewership remained unchanged) and regain the first place among streaming with a share of 1.7%. Among other streaming platforms, HBO Max, Viaplay and Apple TV+ also recorded increases.

The Gauge data comes from Nielsen’s single-source panel consisting of 3,500 households and almost 9,700 panelists. The Gauge: Poland is based on monthly AMR (Average Minute Rating) audience share data. The data is presented for people over four years old, broken down into cable, satellite, terrestrial television (both linear and shifted in time up to seven days), and viewership from streaming (live streaming viewership of TV stations on OTT platforms is classified as streaming viewership). The ‘oher’ category includes views of unrecognized content.