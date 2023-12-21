TF1 unveils details of TF1+ streamer with January 8 launch

TF1 has confirmed that it will launch its new streamer TF1+ on January 8 and has unveiled details of the service.

The broadcaster says the new streaming service will be pitched as unique destination for news and entertainment with a premium programme offering.

Available on four screens, TF1+ will be distributed by Orange, Bouygues Telecom and (from March) by SFR – but not, so far, by Xavier Niel’s Free.

It will also be available on smart TVs and streaming sticks including Google TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, Philips, Hisense, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. From April, the latest smart TVs from Hisense will have a dedicated TF1+ button on their remote controls.

The streamer will offer some 15,000 hours of content, available free to view. It will include a catalogue of 200 theatrical films and the same number of TV films and TV series respectively. Series available will include French shows such as HPI and SAM, daily series and international shows such as Vampire Diaries.

Entertainment offerings familiar to TF1 viewers such as The Voice and Koh-Lanta will also be available, along with familiar shows such as Star Academy and soap opera Plus Belle La Vie.

TF1 is highlighting two features it believes differentiate the service from other streamers – Top Chrono and Syncrho.

Top Chrono allows users to access highlights tailored to the time they have available to view them immediately after sports matches, with a selection of top moments generated with the aid of AI.

Synchro is a recommendation feature whereby a selection of programmes is presented that is tailored to the tastes of multiple people present in front of the screen at one time.

A premium version of the free service is available without advertising, priced at €5.99 a month or €59.99 a year.

Rodolphe Belmer, Chairman and CEO, said: “In recent months, we have put all the energy and resources of TF1 Group at the service of a very clear ambition: to become the leader in free streaming in France. TF1+ marks the acceleration of the evolution of the TF1 Group model and a real turning point in digital innovation. We are very proud to offer French people the first free streaming platform, a unique experience that meets the expectations of all users. In a particularly dynamic context, marked by the continued increase in the consumption of on-demand content and by the acceleration in adoption within France of Smart TV, the launch of TF1+ strengthens the position of the TF1 group in the video market digital with a unique value proposition both for the French people and for advertisers.”

Claire Basini, deputy CEO in charge of B2C activities, said: “By launching TF1+, the TF1 Group intends to fully participate in changes in usage and be part of the new dynamics of video content consumption. We designed the platform with the ambition for it to become a true daily habit, the reference destination for family entertainment and information. From its launch, TF1+ will offer a unique offering both in terms of its content and the innovations it offers. With its general line-up and a premium and in-depth catalogue, and its intuitive, editorialized and personalized experience, TF1+ meets all user expectations. Finally, by integrating a global intelligent recommendation innovation that adapts to several people, TF1+ solves the major difficulty of our market: quickly finding the right content to watch together. And TF1+ offers all this for free!”