WBD unveils advanced ad formats on Max

Media and entertainment heavyweight Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has unveiled its suite of new advanced ad formars on streaming service Max.

WBD’s chief US advertising sales officer Jon Steinlauf announced the news yesterday at the company’s Upfront presentation in New York City.

Among the new features are shoppable ads, advanced contextual targeting and interactive video.

It comes following the successful launch of its premium video ad solutions in the WBD marketplace, such as the InFront, Brand Block, Sequential and RE/FORM ad formats.

According to WBD, shoppable ads will provide a seamless and integrated shopping experience on Max that enables viewers to explore featured products across content and find more ways to purchase.

The contextual ads tailor advertiser messages to match the emotional tone of specific content moments, whilst ensuring brand suitability. The company said. The contextual ad format provides the ability to target at the ad break, identifying the ideal moment that will enhance the relevance of each brand within the episode.

Meanwhile, WBD’s interactive video formats allow for viewer control. Interactive ad formats include Click-to-Contact, where viewers can actively engage with a brand and choose to receive more information about offers or sweepstakes. It also facilitates direct conversations where consumers can receive an email directly in their inbox.

In addition, there is the interactive brand-relevant trivia and poll ads aimed at engaging viewers and enhancing interaction. WBD said future capabilities will integrate show IP into these formats to deepen the connection with the content.

Lastly, the Viewer’s Choice format sees viewers select the ad that best matches their interests.

Shoppable and contextual solutions were built in partnership with Kerv.ai. Whilst, Interactive ad formats were developed in partnership with Brightline.