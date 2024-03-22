Titan OS joins forces with European ad sales houses

Spain-based smart TV OS provider Titan OS has partnered with European ad sales houses EXTE, Goldbach, Media16, RTL AdAlliance, ShowHeroes and Stamp.

Through these partnerships, Titan OS will leverage the expertise and network of local sales houses. It will provide access to its inventory to advertisers in key territories such as Germany (Goldbach), UK (Media16), Spain (EXTE), France (Stamp), the Nordics, Belgium, the Netherlands (ShowHeroes), Italy and other international markets (RTL AdAlliance).

The company said by featuring channels prominently on the homepage and seamlessly integrating broadcast and streaming feeds in the EPG, it is both improving content discovery for audiences and increasing the potential reach of advertising.

“These partnerships mark a significant milestone in Titan OS’ mission to rethink TV through a win-win business model approach. For advertisers, Titan OS combines impactful, brand safe, premium ad opportunities on the big home screen with the targeting and measurement capabilities of digital” said Tim Edwards, COO at Titan OS.

Earlier this month, Titan OS announced partnerships with a number of FAST media networks to expand its channel lineup. The raft of partnerships included Euronews, Bloomberg TV, Red Bull TV, CHILI, FUNKE Digital, Blue Ant Media, Insight TV, and Love TV Channels, among others.

Through a partnership with TP Vision, the company responsible for the design, manufacturing, marketing and sales of Philips branded TVs, Titan OS powers Philips and AOC’s Linux 2024 Smart TVs across Europe and will be progressively rolled out to earlier models via an automatic software update.

TItan OS allows TV manufacturers without their own operating system to access its wide selection of content and unlock new recurring revenue streams. The smart OS operator will also be the operating system on JVC Smart TVs in the UK throughout 2024.