Magnifi teams up with Linius on personalised video streaming

Video technology company Magnifi has tied with Linius Technologies Limited to enhance personalised video streaming experiences by integrating AI-driven video technology with video virtualisation capabilities.

As part of the collaboration, the companies have developed a solution that aims to seamlessly merge live and historical archive content, delivering automated, personalised highlights and tailored video streams.

According to the companies, key benefits include monetising Archives, increased viewer engagement, as well as cost savings and efficiency.

“The automated highlights market is a well-established market with both Magnifi and Linius seeking to disrupt that market with our technologies,” said Linius CEO, James Brennan “Together, the companies will accelerate that disruption and bring even greater value and innovation to customers. I am excited to be working with the Magnifi team on several near-term opportunities and to further integrate our technologies into highly differentiated offerings.”

“Our new partnership with Linius will allow us to bring greater capability to our customers, unlocking the full value of their live and archived content,” said Vinayak Shrivastav, CEO, Magnifi. “We are excited to be creating the world’s first truly personalized AI-driven automated highlights solution for our customers and their viewers. This unique capability will change the way viewers consume content.”

The joint solution was demonstrated at the recent NAB Show in Las Vegas in April.