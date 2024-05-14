IBC opens registration for 2024 show, with new AI Tech Zone

IBC has opened registration for the 2024 industry trade show taking place at RAI Amsterdam on September 13-16.

The IBC Conference will feature keynotes, presentations and panels by industry execs who will explore topics focusing on the media, entertainment, and technology.

The speakers includes BBC Studios’ director of digital and on-demand Kasia Jablonska, beIN Media Group’s chief technology officer Israel Esteban, Fremantle’s SVP of global FAST channels Laura Florence, Paramount Global’s EVP and global chief technology officer Phil Wiser and Virgin Media O2’s chief TV and entertainment officer David Bouchier.

This year’s show will include a new AI Tech Zone, showcasing the range of technologies and products pioneering AI for media and entertainment.

IBC2024 will see the return of leading global media technology brands including AWS, Blackmagic, Canon, LG, LTN, Panasonic, Ross Video, Samsung, Sony, and Zixi.

Whilst, companies such as Benro, Insta360, Robe, Vecima, and Yamaha are among those which will be returning as exhibitors for the first time since 2019, prior to the Covid pandemic.

There are also over 100 new exhibitors that have booked space at RAI including Antenna Hungaria, Frequency Networks, MBS, Medianet Berlin, Servers.com, and swXtch.io.

Michael Crimp, IBC’s chief executive officer, said: “IBC2024 will deliver the world’s premier expo and content programme covering transformational tech and changing business models, with a keen focus on people and purpose. 2024 sees the M&E industry at the centre of major events worldwide.

“As well as showcasing top-level Olympic Sports content, in this year of global elections, IBC will focus on key news hot topics such as disinformation. IIBC2024 open for registration with all-new AI Tech Zone;BC2024 promises to be an unmissable event for M&E professionals everywhere. Registration is now open. We look forward to meeting you in Amsterdam for another world-class IBC,” he added.

Steve Connolly, director at IBC, said: “We have a strong pipeline for further bookings in place, as the show continues to grow in areas where we are seeing the M&E industry expanding and evolving – such as maturing markets in regions like APAC, or rapidly emerging technology sectors such as AI. For instance, the whole reason we’re building Hall 14 is to accommodate the exponential growth of Content Everywhere, which is the go-to area for Over-the-Top (OTT) and multi-platform delivery.”