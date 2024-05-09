Kantar hires Sky Media exec as UK and Western Europe boss

Audience measurement and data outfit Kantar Media has poached Sky exec Lucy Bristowe as CEO, UK & Western Europe.

Bristowe will take over the role in June from Louise Ainsworth, who will be stepping down after six years at the helm.

She joins Kantar Media, after 19 years at Sky Media where she most recently served as head of insight and research.

She also worked across the research department during a six-year stint at UK broadcaster Channel 4.

Bristowe is also one of the chief architects behind CFlight, the UK’s first unified TV advertising metric which reports live, time-shifted and on-demand commercial impacts and impressions across viewing platforms.

In her new role, Bristowe will report to global chief executive officer Patrick Behar, who, said: “I am delighted that Lucy is to join us. I know from my own experience that her infectious passion and sharp strategic outlook on the future of measurement will strengthen our industry leadership position and cement our deep partnership with clients, fulfilling their long-term strategies as we expand our services across platforms and media.”

He added “I would like to also express my sincere thanks to Louise for her leadership and commitment over the past six years. She has been a positive force to clients and colleagues. We will all miss her greatly and wish her the very best for the future.”

Bristowe said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Kantar Media and looking forward to working with Patrick and the team. There is huge momentum from clients around the world towards measuring across platforms and media. I look forward to working in partnership with clients to unlock more innovation that can help shape our partnership and advance their strategy forward.”