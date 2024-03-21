MetaBroadcast appoints Andy Johnston as CTO

UK-based metadata specialist MetaBroadcast has hired Andy Johnston to serve as its chief technology officer.

Johnston joins the company as CTO to lead the next phase of development for Atlas, MetaBroadcast’s cloud-native active data management platform.

Johnston has more than 20 years experience in building, scaling and managing software platform development, said the company. He most recently was CTO at SoCloudMedia for three years, up until 2021.

“I am excited to join MetaBroadcast as they enter a new stage of growth. The underlying technology is proven and ready to power our growth,” said Johnston. “Now we need to leverage the scale and agility of the cloud, via our partnership with Amazon Web Services, while packaging our capabilities to meet the distinct requirements of our customers.”

“MetaBroadcast is well positioned to meet the demands of a shifting video delivery landscape,“ said Jamie Mackinlay, CTO, MetaBroadcast. “We provide a unique solution to the market in helping our customers optimise their metadata investments leading to improved operational efficiency and the use of consistent, accurate metadata across all lines of business. We are excited to welcome Andy to the team.”