Eutelsat and Intelsat ink $500m deal on OneWeb Constellation

Satellite operator Eutelsat Group has struck a major multi-year agreement with Intelsat on its OneWeb Low Earth Orbit Constellation.

The deal is valued at up to $500 million over seven years, with a commitment of $250m, including the $45m deal signed in March 2023. There is also the option of a further $250 million by the end of the period.

The partnership will enable Intelsat to combine OneWeb’s LEO Network with its GEO and terrestrial networks to deliver customer solutions supporting networks, government, and mobility sectors.

The companies said the collaboration will help to further enhance the OneWeb system as it evolves to support complex, next-generation communication needs and offer robust and reliable connectivity solutions.

The multi-million deal is expected to commence by mid-2024.

“Over the past couple of years, Intelsat has leveraged our partnership with the Eutelsat Group to initiate our strategy of enabling multi-orbit solutions in the commercial aviation and government markets. Today’s announcement takes that partnership to a new level, enhancing our ability to offer new, true multi-orbit services and solutions across our portfolio of customers and business segments.” said Dave Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Group added: “This expanded partnership with Intelsat represents a strong vote of confidence in the capabilities of the OneWeb satellite constellation, today and well into the future, as well as showcasing the necessity in today’s world for major satellite operators to be able to offer multi-orbit solutions to their customers. We are also delighted to further deepen our collaborative approach with Intelsat going forward, leveraging its unparalleled experience in the key verticals of Aviation and Government.