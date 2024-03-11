iKO taps Eutelsat for eCLUTCH esports via satellite

iKO Media Group has extended its existing relationship with satellite operator to bring a new eSports TV package, eCLUTCH, to screens across the EMEA region.

Launching at Eutelsat’s 16° East orbital position, the Hotbird position at 13° East and 7/8° West, the platform initially includes 10 eSports and gaming channels, with more to join in the near future.

Previously distributed via streaming and social media, the satellite deal is intended to take esports to hard-to-reach areas beyond terrestrial networks via satellite, in a new hybrid distribution approach, the parties said.

Eutelsat said that the new multi-year agreement with iKO Media Group is part of a new business model and that the eCLUTCH service was already being distributed by Albania’s leading pay TV platform, DigitAlb, at 16° East, to expand its content offer and attract new subscribers.

Arnaud Verlhac, eCLUTCH co-founder, said, “Close to one billion people around the world watch video game and tournaments. For media, esports is a huge opportunity to reach a new target audience in the same way they already do with sports, music, or events. I am really excited to build this bridge with such a strong and trusted partner as Eutelsat. The launch of eCLUTCH on DigitAlb, and across the EMEA region, is the achievement of several months of hard work, but just the start of a fantastic adventure.”

DigitAlb CEO, Eglinor Ramaj, said: “Launching this eSport channel package will help us attract new audience demographics. As a well-established TV Platform, DigitAlb is able to provide larger audiences for eSports channels, while these channels will help us attract a younger digital-native demographic, to whom we can offer a high quality, large screen experience for their eSports passion.”

Laurence Delpy, president of Eutelsat’s video business unit, said: “We are honoured to be selected by IKO Media to launch this innovative new platform. The deal showcases both the new types of content we are bringing to satellite, as well as satellite’s role in enabling broadcasters to extend their reach and target new audience bases. We are also delighted to see our anchor client, DigitAlb, already making eCLUTCH available for its subscribers.”