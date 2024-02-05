Eutelsat ceases operations on stricken 113 West A satellite

Operations have now ceased on the Eutelsat 113 West A satellite following a problem that emerged last month.

Satellite operator Eutelsat has confirmed that, following an anomaly that occurred on January 31, it has ceased operations on the satellite.

Launched in 2006 and operating in inclined orbit at the 113° West position, Eutelsat 113 West A (formerly-Satmex 6) provided coverage of the Americas in C- and Ku-bands serving customers in video, data, and government services on 18 operational transponders.

Eutelsat said that mitigation actions are underway to minimize the disruption to customers impacted, including transfer to alternative capacity on its satellites located at the 115° and 117° West positions.

The satellite operator said it was deploying all possible efforts to mitigate the potential adverse consequences on orbital safety.

Eutelsat said that as the satellite was approaching its end-of-life, it was no longer part of the in-orbit insurance policy that covers other craft in its constellation.

Before mitigation, the impact on revenues of the non-availability of the satellite will be approximately €3 million in FY24 and €5-6 million per annum for the period FY25-28, it said.

The company said that the loss of the satellite did not alter it financial objectives for the current financial year.