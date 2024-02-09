ITVX earns record 315m streams in January

ITVX, the streaming arm of UK broadcaster ITV, landed a record of 315 million streams during the month of January.

The 315 million streams marked the AVOD platform’s biggest streaming month as of yet.

Sunday January 28 was ITVX’s biggest single day for both the number of streams and streaming hours since England’s World Cup exit on December 10 2022, said the provider. The day recorded 14.8 million streams and 6.1million streaming hours, with viewers tuning into the FA Cup, Love Island All Stars and the launch of series two of drama, Trigger Point.

Hit reality seres Love Island All Stars pulled 43 million streams and ITVX’s coverage of the FA Cup including Liverpool v Norwich City game reached 11 million stream.

Drama on ITVX was also a driving force, delivering 108 million streams for the platform. Limited true story drama, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, was streamed 22 million times and crime series, After the Flood, gained 20 million streams.

Rufus Radcliffe, ITV MD of Streaming said: “ITVX has hit the ground running in 2024. It’s clear that our breadth of quality programming across all genres has brought viewers in their multiple millions and our Drama programming, with the enormous success of Mr Bates as well as After the Flood and the return of Trigger Point, has been extremely successful.”