ITV Studios’ The Graham Norton Show channel launches on Samsung TV Plus

ITV Studios is debuting a new dedicated channel featuring episodes of the BBC One comedy chat show, The Graham Norton Show, exclusively on FAST service Samsung TV Plus.

The Graham Norton Show channel will be available exclusively on Samsung TV Plus in the UK, Germany, Sweden and The Netherlands. The launch also sees the widely popular entertainment format become available on advertising-supported streaming TV in the UK for the first time, according Samsung TV Plus.

The series sees presenter Graham Norton interview leading film, TV and music stars on to his sofa. Among the episodes on the 24/7 channel, includes programming from The Graham Norton Show 2023 New Year’s Eve special.

The company notes the series which features on the ad-free platform, BBC, will open wider opportunities for advertising.

Alex Hole, general manager, Europe at Samsung Electronics, said the launch will provide “advertisers a gateway into the growing number of audiences who are turning to FAST services already, to deliver them engaging, premium, and free content that is easy to discover, funded by targeted and relevant advertising.”

Samsung TV Plus is exclusively available on more than 50 million Samsung devices in Europe. The Graham Norton Show channel is the latest launch as part of Samsung TV Plus’ long-standing partnership with ITV Studios. The FAST platform currently houses ‘World Drama by ITV Studios, as well as, dedicated channels from Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen, Come Dine With Me, and Love Island.

Graham Haigh, EVP global digital partnerships, at ITV Studios said, “The Graham Norton Show is one of the most beloved and iconic in our 90,000+ hour catalogue and has a huge global audience,” with the channel to feature “Graham’s legendary and star studded interviews.

European head of content acquisitions, Jennifer Batty, added: “Graham Norton has a magnetic power that regularly brings audiences together to spend their Friday night with him around the TV. In recent years, his historic catalogue of epic interviews have found a new lease of life on social media.”