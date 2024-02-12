News

Pluto TV France adds combat sports trio

FAST operator Pluto TV France has added three new combat sports channels to its offering.

Pluto TV has added Ultimate Classing Wrestling, enabling viewers to, in the platfrorm’s words, relive the best moments of fights from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s, featuring wrestling stars such as Andre The Giant, Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

The second new channel for French users of Pluto TV is DAZN Combat, which provides live MMA competitions and events as well as highlights of the best moments of fights and matches from the archives of boxing.

The third channel to join the ‘combat’ line-up on Pluto TV is Mech+, a new fhannel dedicated to Robot Wars, the UK TV show dating from 1998 dedicated to robot combat. The Robot Wars channel will feature exclusive episodes remastered in HD for the first time, according to Pluto TV.

Tags: France, Pluto.tv

