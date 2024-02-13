Love Nature and Deutsche Telekom expand partnership to Eastern Europe

Blue Ant Media’s brand Love Nature has expanded its partnership with telecommunications company, Deutsche Telekom Group across Eastern Europe.

Love Nature’s wildlife-themed programming is launching across Deutsche Telekom’s three platforms — T-Mobile Czech Republic, DIGI Slovakia, and Slovak Telekom Slovakia.

On T-Mobile Czech Republic Love Nature’s 4K programming is available on DTH, IPTV and OTT platforms. The Love Nature HD channel also joined the teclo’s Magenta TV offer in Basic Tier as part of its S package.

On Slovak Telekom Slovakia, Magio TV customers will have access to Love Nature in HD across the IPTV and SAT platforms, as well as on Magio TV Start Plus. In addition, Love Nature content is available in native 4K resolution for Magio TV customers over the internet.

Whilst on DIGI Slovakia, Love Nature joins the Basic Standard Package on satellite and cable services and in the Basic TV M package on DIGI Internet TV.

The content provider said Love Nature is fully localised with Czech dubbing, with localised VOD content included in the deals.