Blue Ant Media taps Little Dot to monetise FAST

Blue Ant Media and Rights Booster have tapped All3Media-owned digital studio and media network Little Dot Studios to support monetisation of their FAST advertising inventory.

Having developed a FAST/connected TV ad stack for its own channels, Little Dot Studios is now enabling other providers of FAST channels to connect to its Ad Network.

According to Little Dot, the platform addresses challenges of complexity and time required to integrate and optimise different tech providers, platforms and demand partners and can enable partners to plug in their channels in a few weeks.

Little Dot Studios has so far added 25 international demand partners to the platform, who bid for the inventory of 50 channels across 15 territories and nine platforms.

Chiara McKee, VP of Love Nature, EMEA, Blue Ant Media commented: “Partnering with Little Dot Studios enables us to apply innovative, channel-focused solutions to optimise monetisation for Blue Ant Media’s growing portfolio of global FAST brands. Little Dot’s unique service removes technical barriers and fosters scale, which aligns seamlessly with our commitment to being on the forefront of shaping the dynamic FAST and CTV market.”

Richard Young, Director of FAST and OTT platforms, Little Dot Studios Media Network said: ‘When we launched our first FAST channels over three ago, we quickly became aware how complex FAST or CTV monetisation was in a very nascent market and realised there was a gap in providing a channel focused solution. As we removed the technical blockers, added demand and built scale it became clear we had built something unique that was of interest to other FAST channel operators and FAST platforms seeking to drive revenue growth. To have launch partners of this calibre reinforces our belief that we are building a compelling service.”