Love Nature launches on Nordic platform Allente

Blue Ant Media-owned wildlife and nature brand Love Nature is joining Nordic PayTV and streaming platform Allente.

Love Nature launches on Allente to audiences across across Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, marking its debut in the Finnish market.

The new offering will be fully localised for each market and viewers will have access to the wildlife and nature programming on the linear channel as well as the platform’s VOD service.

Among the Love Nature’s shows launching on Allente include Gladiators exploring the animal kingdom’s greatest rivalries and Deep Dive Australia following TV personality and wildlife biologist, Lizzie Daly on a road trip across Australia.

Chiara McKee, VP, EMEA, Love Nature said: “There is a huge appetite for stunning wildlife and nature programming in Nordic countries and we can’t wait to bring our line-up of original, award-winning series and documentaries to Allente’s wide-reaching and engaged audiences.”