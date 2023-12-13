Blue Ant Media partners with Muse Entertainment for FAST channel launch

Blue Ant Media is expanding its FAST operations, this time with a new drama-skewing channel being launched with fellow Candian company Muse Entertainment.

Love Drama offers romance, mystery, thrillers and holiday-themed programming, with more than 300 hours of shows available from Muse’s library.

The channel is now available in the UK on Virgin Media and Netgem TV, as well as in Canada on LG Channels and Pluto TV. It will roll out across additional platforms and territories around the world in the new year.

Jamie Schouela, Blue Ant’s president of global channels & media, said: “The depth and quality of Muse’s portfolio is perfect for creating a programming destination for entertaining, scripted programming that audiences worldwide seek out and love.”

“Combining Muse’s 25 years of dynamic, award-winning productions with Blue Ant’s growing international presence and expertise in the FAST media ecosystem ensures Muse’s vast catalogue of premium scripted content will find new and renewed audiences worldwide; an exciting strategic step for our company with the perfect partner,” added Aren Prupas, president & CEO at Muse.

Shows available include a ‘Love Christmas’ strand, offering Welcome To Christmas and Holidaze, while mysteries such as Mind Over Murder and crime drama Jack of Diamonds, will also become available.

Blue Ant’s FAST exploits have to datew focused on unscripted, with channels including Love Nature, HauntTV, Total Crime, Homeful, HistoryTime, Love Pets and Drag Race Universe.