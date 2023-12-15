FlixSnip’s short form content launches on Roku

Short-form content provider, FlixSnip, has launched on the Roku Channel Store.

Flixsnip specialises in delivering high-quality short-form content, with pieces under 20 minutes.

The direct-to-customer application is available across 45 countries. It provides a range of globally renowned short films that are often lauded at major film festivals, according to the provider. The company also showcases series, lifestyle segments, documentaries, or live news which will all debut on Roku.

The launch sees the FlixSnip’s app integrated into Roku TV.

Sebastien Perioche, FlixSnip’s founder and CEO at FlixSnip, said: “We are thrilled to add FlixSnip’s world of short-form content to Roku TV users. We also believe that FlixSnip will be a nice addition to the great selection of content Roku already offers.”