SPI International unveils festive channel FilmBox Christmas

Canal+ channel operator SPI International has added another channel to its extensive Smart Channel portfolio, launching the festive themed film offering, FilmBox Christmas.

FilmBox Christmas launches in line with the holiday season with a collection of family Christmas themed films.

Exclusively on the FilmBox+ platform, the selection of films available via FilmBox Christmas will vary based on the licensed territories. Among the slate of festive films are Silent Night, Rocketman, My Dad’s Christmas Date, Two Night Stand and A Christmas Kiss.

SPI operates multiple free-to-air and pay-tv channels in CEE, Western Europe, Asia, and Adria regions including key European markets such as Poland, Czechia, Romania, Serbia, and the Netherlands. The company owns a suite of brands such as FilmBox, Film1, Kino Polska, Stopklatka, Dizi along with different thematic channels and streaming services, including FilmBox+.

According to SPI, FilmBox+ delivers over 200 Smart Channels spanning across animation, documentary, lifestyle, entertainment, drama and sports.

“Our main goal is to provide a great entertainment experience to global audiences and a diverse offering to our business partners through a good selection of channels and digital services. Our proficiency in channel curation seamlessly extends to digital platforms like FilmBox+ for which we craft uniquely curated Smart Channels tailored to diverse preferences. We are excited to contribute to the festive cheer with the FilmBox Christmas Smart Channel,’’ said Haymi Behar, CMO & CDO at SPI International.