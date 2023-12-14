Samsung TV Plus adds 10 Warner Bros. Discovery channels to FAST offering in Italy

In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, AVOD and FAST platform Samsung TV Plus has expanded its offering in Italy, with a new wave of channels from the media giant.

In total Samsung TV Plus will add 10 channels from Warner Bros. Discovery’s to its FAST offering in the European territory.

Among the 10, two are Warner Bros. Discovery’s Italian flagship channels — Nove and Real Time.

Nove will feature shows such as Che Tempo Che Fa, Fratelli di Crozza, Little Big Italy, Cash or trash and Don’t forget the lyrics, whilst Real Time will showcase talian versions of popular global programmes like Bake Off Italy, First Dates Italy, and Married at First Sight Italy and Flat Hunters.

Also included are themed channels DMAX, Motor Trend, Food Network, as well as home and gardening skewed HGTV.

Drama channels Giallo and Warner TV will provide a selection of Warner Bros. Discovery’s scripted series including Midsomer Murders, Vera and Murdoch Mysteries, Supernatural, Smallville and Willy and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In addition, K2 and Frisbee caters to younger audiences, with shows such as Alvinnn!!!, Pokemon and Total drama, Curious George, Super Wings and Mega Game DinsiemE.

Cristina Sala, Italy country lead for Samsung TV Plus said: “This move not only reflects the growth of BroadFAST within the Italian and European streaming landscape, but also solidifies its integral role in the total TV viewing experience. By introducing 10 rebroadcast channels from Warner Bros. Discovery, Samsung TV Plus is at the forefront of meeting the evolving preferences of modern TV viewers, offering a diverse array of high-quality content.”

Angel Yllera, VP of TV licensing, affiliate sales and digital distribution from Warners Bros. Discovery added: “As the third largest Italian broadcaster, we are excited to bring a selection of our most beloved channels to Samsung TV Plus. This agreement allows us to contribute to Samsung TV Plus programming and enrich the offer to Italian viewers during this festive season, and beyond.”

Alex Hole, general manager, Europe at Samsung Electronics also added: “Partnerships such as this with Warner Bros. Discovery are two-fold; it shows how we are adapting and catering to consumer preferences and behaviours, whilst simultaneously creating valuable opportunities for brands to engage with these audiences. Samsung TV Plus stands as a dynamic platform that surpasses conventional content delivery. And when paired with the services from our other areas of the business, we are able to provide a truly holistic approach to brands’ modern media needs.”