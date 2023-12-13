Max joins YouTube’s Primetime Channels in US

Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium streamer Max has joined YouTube’s Primetime Channels in the US.

YouTube’s Primetime Channels has over 45 channel featuring films, TV series and sports, among more. Viewers can subscribe and have access to content from an array of streaming services via Primetime Channels available on the YouTube app.

Max is home to brands such as HBO, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, Cartoon Network, OWN and Warner Bros. Pictures. The Primetime Channels launch comes following the WBD’s lost of 700,000 streaming subscribers in the third quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery said launching Max on Primetime Channels will provide a simpler user experience, making it easier for viewers to easily watch content from multiple streaming services without having to jump from app to app, while also managing their subscriptions all in one place.

Max subscribers also have access to news tier CNN Max and, included for a limited time, live video and on-demand content from the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On. CNN Max is a 24/7 streaming offering which leverages CNN’s reporting, global news gathering, live programming and access to CNN Originals.

The streaming service recently announced a new slate of high-end drama titles for 2024, including True Detective: Night Country, The Sympathizer, DC Studios’The Penguin, The Regime and The Jinx – Part Two.